LISBON — The depth in the batting order and pitching staff has been impressive for the Lisbon Golden Knights throughout their undefeated drive atop the NAC West Baseball race.
Both were on display as the Knights clinched at least a tie for the division title at 8-0 by sweeping Harrisville 15-0 and 13-0 in a pair of five inning games.
There was a bounty of scoring at both ends of the LCS campus as the Girls Softball team also swept a twinbill from Harrisville 17-11 and 20-1 to make a major move toward clinching one of the eight Class D berths in the Section 10 Tournament.
BASEBALL CLINCHES
Sophomore Lucas Gravlin shifted from catcher to the mound and picked up the win in both games against the 3-5 Pirates allowing just three total hits.
Gravlin went the distance in the first game allowing two hits singles by Nolan Sullivan and Brandon Loos and drove in three runs with a pair of singles along with Ben LaRock who was 2-for-2. Matt Bleau doubled and Jayden Williams singled.
In the second game freshman Cooper Rutherford closed on the mound to complement a 3-4 game at the plate where he doubled twice and drove in four runs. Griffin Walker went 2-2 with three RBIs and Matt Bleau doubled. Lucas Gravlin, Jayden Williams, Armando Lazaro, Ben LaRock and Isaiah White singled and Nolan Sullivan singled for the lone Harrisville hit.
Harrisville ace Tanner Sullivan showed impressive stuff pitching in relief.
SOFTBALL SWEEP
Gabby Richardson pitched both wins for the Lady Golden Knights and allowed just one hit in the second game.
In the first game Jaylin Massia stroked four singles and Rachel LaRock rapped a triple and two singles. Other hits came from: Liza McLear (single), Gabby Taylor (single), Anna Hoffman (single), Marissa Robinson (single), Leah Warren (2 singles), Emily Jordan (2 singles), Addie VanTassel (single) and Gabby Richardson (double).
Avery Chartrand and Hailey Meagher singled twice for Harrisville and Isabelle Miller and Cadence Atkinson doubled.
Richardson gave up only a single to Jaelin Fayette in the nightcap where Gabby Taylor stroked four singles and Rachel LaRock lined a double and two singles. Richardson singled twice along with Addie VanTassell, Anna Hoffman and Lean Warren. Jaylin Massia, Leah Warren and Emily Jordan all singled.
