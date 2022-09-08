DEKALB JUNCTION — The Lisbon Central Boys Soccer team headed into the 2022 NAC West Division season looking for several players to step up and provide scoring.
The Golden Knights’ cast did just that on Wednesday as seven different players scored as Caleb Richardson stopped one shot for a shutout in a 7-0 season-opening win against Hermon-DeKalb.
Lucas Gravlin and Truman Gendebien scored a goal and assisted on another and Noah Gendebien, Cooper Rutherford, Ty Jacobs, Connor Flack and Cole Jacobs also scored. Isaiah White assisted on the first two goals and Caleb Hayden also set up a goal.
Hunter Bouchey made seven saves for H-D.
Harrisville 2 - E-K 0: Tanner Sullivan and Liam Winters scored goals in the second half to lead the Pirates in their season opener. Nolan Sullivan made five saves to shut out the Cougars (1-2, 1-1).
C-P 1 - Heuvelton 1: Reid Doyle scored off a cross from Dylan Carpenter in the 48th minute to pull the Bulldogs with the Colts in a contest where both teams had a chance to knock in a go-ahead goal in the closing minutes.
Heuvelton keeper Nate Mashaw (8 saves) made two lunging saves and Drew Blevins headed the rebound of the second save away from the upper righthand corner of the net. The Bulldogs engineered goal mouth scramble which resulted in three shots with just over a minute to play after Jake Venette made a dribble drive down the left wing and looped a cross into the top of the penalty area.
Oliver Johnson scored on a penalty kick for the Colts (1-0-1) in the 30th minute and Harlee Besio made 5 saves in goal.
“I’m proud of my guys we tied a good team,” said Heuvelton Coach Bruce Durrant.
In NAC East Girls Soccer Parishville-Hopkinton outscored Madrid- Waddington 4-3. One nonleague game saw Gouverneur blank Hammond 3-0.
Two goals from Kylie Kirk sparked the Panthers who led 3-2 at the half and Bailey Warren and Alyssa Green also scored. Hailey Marcellus led the Yellowjackets (1-1) with two goals. Hailie Blair also scored for Madrid-Waddington.
