MORRISTOWN - Lisbon wasted no time jumping on the opportunity for a fast start in Wednesday’s NAC West Girls Soccer game at Morristown. Emily Jordan buried a penalty kick in the second minute of the game and Lisbon struck for three goals in the first 19 minutes and went on to gain a 4-0 victory.
The state-ranked 8-0 Golden Knights (15th in Class D) climbed to 6-0-0 continuing a drive to pull away from the NAC West field. Ava Murphy converted from Leah Warren on the Knights’ second goal Warren scored off a pass from Jordan to create the 3-0 margin.
The Golden Knights broke through against some defensive adjustments by the Rockets and the goaltending excellence of Emma Showers, who counted a penalty shot stop in her 20 saves, when Grace Richardson scored from close range off a diagonal pass from Jordan with 11:33 remaining in the game.
Grace Smith fielded three shots to post the shutout for the Knights who travel to Edwards-Knox today.
“We continue to be so proud of this group of girls. Our biggest stress is that they work to get better each and every game. With hard work and the right mind set the sky is the limit for this team,” said Lisbon Coach Courtney LaBeau.
In other NAC Girls Soccer action on Wednesday Massena remained unbeaten in the Central Division with a 4-0 win over Potsdam.
