Lisbon swept a doubleheader at Morristown 18-2 and 5-2 to stay unbeaten atop the NAC West and Norwood-Norfolk held the NAC East lead with an 8-3 win over Madrid-Waddington in NAC Baseball action on Tuesday.
Lisbon 18 - Morristown 2: Griffin Walker struck out six hurling a six-hitter and also played an integral part in the winning offense rapping a homerun and a single to drive in four runs. Ben LaRock singled, doubled and homered to drive in four runs, Lucas Gravlin lined two singles and a double to plate two runs, Isaac LaRock went 3-for-3 with a double and Trent Williams also doubled. Isaiah White, Connor Flack and Dave Pirie added singles for the Knights.
Tristin Simmons and Ethan Graveline singled and doubled for Morristown and Jack Evans and Addison Colby each added singles.
Lisbon 5 - Morristown 2: The nightcap saw freshman Cooper Rutherford gain his first varsity win by striking out six in four innings and Jayden Williams closing over the final two innings.
“Cooper Rutherford pitched well for his first outing for the ninth grader. He did great and we will work on his ball/strike ratio,” said Lisbon Coach Dave Gravlin. Logan Jones allowed just one earned run in four innings in a strong start for Morristown and Tristin Simmons pitched the final inning of a combined four-hitter.
Lucas Gravlin singled and doubled to drive in two runs for the Knights (4-0) and Isaac LaRock also singled and doubled. Trenton Williams and Rutherford both scored a run.
Tristin Simmons ad Ethan Graveline singled and doubled for Morristown (1-4) and Trenten Evans added a single.
N-N 8 - M-W 3: Gavin Phillips lined four hits and stole four bases to send the Flyers (3-1) past Madrid-Waddington (4-2) in an East Division game in Norwood. Matt Richards doubled for the Flyers and Thomas Hopsicker struck out seven pitching a three-hitter. Dylan Lauzon stroked a two-run single.
Jack Bailey, Jacob Morgan and Caleb Averill singled for M-W while Donnie Cordova struck out eight.
Caleb Averill drilled a two-run single to cap the three-run outburst in the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.