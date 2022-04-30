Lucas Gravlin picked an ideal time to gain his first varsity win as Lisbon controlled Edwards-Knox 11-3 in a match of early season unbeatens in the NAC West Baseball race. Lisbon climbed to 2-0 and stopped a three-game E-K win streak.
In other games Harrisville dropped Heuvelton 5-4 and Morristown used a 10-run fifth inning to gain its first victory of the season in an 11-1 win over Hermon-DeKalb.
Lisbon 11 - EK 3: Lucas Gravlin pitched the first three innings allowing two earned runs, Jayden Williams allowed one run in three innings and Trent Williams closed with a scoreless seventh inning for the Golden Knights. Ben LaRock went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Lisbon (3-1, 2-0) and Isaac LaRock went 2-for-3. Griffin Walker doubled, Trent and Jayden Williams singled and Gravlin added an RBI.
Jared Lottie, Kyle Reif and Josh Ellis all tallied two hits for the Cougars (3-2, 3-1).
Morristown 11 - Hermon-DeKalb 1: A two-run double by Macaulay Ritchie triggered an eight-hit salvo which produced 10-runs in the fifth inning where Tristin Simmons lined a three-run homerun over the leftfield scoreboard.
Cooper Bennett pitched the victory striking out nine for the Rockets allowing just four hits.
“Cooper Bennett settled down and threw strikes tonight which is where it all starts. He threw very well” said Morristown Coach Glenn Colby.
Aaron Woodcock stroked a game-ending RBI single in the bottom of the fifth for MCS and finished with two hits along with Seth Witherhead. Bennett and Addison Colby doubled and Joe Wrobel added a single.
Andrew Matthews singled twice for H-D and Caleb Arquitt and Christian Guarino added singles.
Harrisville 5 - Heuvelton 4: The Pirates made their first division win since reinstating their program an impactful one handing the reigning Section 10 Class D Champion Bulldogs their second division loss of the season.
Tanner Sullivan struck out seven in six innings for Harrisvile and Nolan Sullivan tallied the winning run in the bottom in the seventh inning on an error after drawing a lead-off walk.
Connor Jennack doubled and singled and Tanner Sullivan doubled for the Pirates. Joe Shepherd and Matt Smith singled twice and Nolan Sullivan singled. Heuvelton starting pitcher Jed Crayford and Lucas Thornhill doubled, Adam Calton lined three hits and Jakob Ladouceur singled.
“Tanner Sullivan pitched a terrific six innings and Heuvelton played a great game and was very good in the field. It was an enjoyable game,” said Harrisville Coach Tim Fuller.
