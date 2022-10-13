Junior football player Andrew Loffler has been honored as this week’s Block O Boosters Cub Athlete of the Week. Loffler was nominated by the Varsity Football Coaching staff for the award after an amazing game versus Lowville on Friday he ran for 188 yards as a running back on offense and also made several big tackles as a linebacker on defense.
“Thank you to our sponsors, Hosmer’s Marina and Cams Pizzaria. Our fan gear will be available this Friday at our Senior Football night in the Memorial Stone area in front of the concession. Full concession and 50/50 at the game as well,” said a spokesperson for the Block O Boosters’ Club.
