LOWVILLE - In scheduling a nonleague game with Section 3 B power Lowville Heuvelton Boys Basketball Coach Josh McAllister knew it would be very difficult to get a win on the Raiders’ home court.
That is exactly the early challenge he wanted for his Bulldogs who undertake another tough nonleague road game on Saturday facing Section 7’s Moriah at North Country Community College.
In Saturday’s game at Lowville the two highly regarded teams matched fullcourt presses and played to a 48-48 tie after three quarters. Led by their 6-4 all-purpose guard Brody Brown who went 7-8 from the free throw line down the stretch Lowville gained a 16-7 advantage in the quarter and a 64-55 win to climb to 3-0 and drop Heuvelton to 2-1. “It was a full court battle all game. Three points back n forth until the foul shots at the end. We had a few too many uncharacteristic turnovers, but they had a really good run and jump press. It was a great experience for us and these are the types of games we need to be ready,” said Coach McAllister.
“Lowville is a hard moved and well coached. We have some things to work on. Brady Brown is a really good guard who scores and sets up people. Chris Ashlaw played him tough and we played very hard. Nate Mashaw took the ball to basket very well but it was just one of those games when a few calls didn’t go his way.”
Lowville’s Brown led all scorers with 22 points and went 7-8 in the foul line in the fourth quarter and 10-12 in the game. Dalton Myers and Ryan Myers (3 3s) combined fort 15 and 11 points and Michael Fayle dropped in 11.
Chris Ashlaw and Nate Mashaw combined for 18 and 16 points for Heuvelton followed by Cam Johnson with nine and Lucas Thornhill with seven and Connor Phillips with five. Ashlaw hit three of his four 3-pointers in the second quarter.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.