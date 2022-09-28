Five different players scored goals and Joe White turned aside four shots in a shutout as Madrid-Waddington claimed a 5-0 nonleague Boys Soccer win over St. Regis Falls on Wednesday. Sophomore Parker Harris and senior Troy Peck netted their first varsity goals, Matt Reed tallied a goal with two assists and Kaden Kingston and Tristen Cuthbert tallied a goal with an assist.
“Defensively Kyle Murphy and Ryan Mayette played solid on the outsides. We have a busy week ahead of us with some big games starting tomorrow at Watertown,” said M-W Coach Quinn Shoen.
