GLOVERSVILLE - Madrid-Waddington started a weekend road trip by operating on all cylinders in 70-43 nonleague boys basketball victory over Middleburgh at Fulton-Montgomery Community College on Saturday. M-W (3-0) will play Mayfield on Sunday.
In other nonleague Tupper Lake downed Lisbon 65-54, Gouverneur cruised past Northern Adirondack 83-50 and St. Lawrence Central downed Lake George 49-32. At the Harrisville Tournament the host Pirates downed Belleville-Henderson 51-44 in the title game and Edwards-Knox bested Old Forge in the consolation game.
M-W 70 - Middleburg 47: Jacob Morgan enjoyed a very active and strong finishing night around the rim and made seven of 10 free throws in scoring 25 points for the Yellow Jackets who methodically pulled away from an 18-15 first quarter lead. George Caitiri tallied a game-high 29 points but Middleburgh couldn’t keep pace with a balanced M-W offense which featured 13 points from Drew Harmer, eight points from Colby Beldock and Donny Cordova and six points from Troy Peck who buried two 3s and Kaden Kingston. Troy Saucier added four points to the win.
Tupper Lake - Lisbon
The Lisbon JVs followed up a M-W John Dinneen Tournament championship with a 59-23 win over Tupper Lake where Connor Bell tallied 17 points to lead a balanced winning offenes. Coby Mills tallied eight points, Tanner Fonda and Hayden Vessel each tallied seven and Isaiah White dropped in six.
Truman and Noah Gendebien.
Wyatt Godin buried five three-pointers scoring 15 points for Tupper Lake.
HARRISVILLE TOURNAMENT
Harrisville climbed to 3-0 on the season by taking a 10-1 first quarter lead over B-H and stretching to 43-23 after three quarters. Tournament MVP Tanner Sullivan led all scorers with 25 points and All-Tourney pick Tucker Kelly netted 11. Will Taylor buried three 3s in a nine point effort and Nolan Sullivan (4), Degan Carr (1) and Charlie Fuller (1) rounded out the scoring.
Dominic Sprague tallied 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and earned an All-Tourament cite along with Tyler Scott of E-K and Cedrick Bauukaukis of Old Forge.
