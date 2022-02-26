BY DAVE SHEA
POTSDAM — Both Madrid-Waddington and St. Lawrence Central wanted to play fast in the Section 10 Boys Class C Championship game on Saturday at SUNY Potsdam.
Both played a little too fast at times in the contest where M-W (18-4) gained a 60-46 win for a third straight sectional title and trip to the New York State Tournament.
After competing for the Overall Section 10 Championship which will stage its semi-finals on Tuesday and title game on Friday M-W will host the Section 7 Champion in the first round of the states on March 9 at SUNY Canton.
M-W used a constricting zone defense to trigger a series of transition finishes and open an 18-9 first quarter lead and a 32-23 halftime margin sparked by Drew Harmer who buried his first two 3-point attempts scoring 14 of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter.
The Larries used a swarming fullcourt press, led by Tommy Storrin who tallied 21 points with seven steals and four assists, to stabilize the flow of the game and close within five points in the fourth quarter at 47-42.
SLC missed on a 3-pointer to make it a one possession game and M-W capitalized with Troy Peck converting on the offensive boards.
Dylan Bissonette converted inside off a pretty penetration assist from Storrin to make it 49-42 but the Jackets closed out the issue. Harmer buried a 3-pointer from the right corner off a kick-out pass from Jacob Morgan and Morgan converted a second tip of his own missed shot for a crucial putback.
“We did a great job with our zone in the first half and we always want to push the ball. In the second half we just didn’t move our feet as well and we had some turnovers against their press. St. Lawrence is an athletic team ” said M-W Coach Aaron Jones.
“But we did a great job forcing turnovers which led to a lot of baskets. Drew Harmer had a great game for us.”
Harmer contributed eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks to go along with his 25 points and Peck finished wit 17 points. Morgan produced a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double, Kaden Kingston tallied four points with five rebounds, three assists and three steals and Donnie Cordova (2 points) was a tempo setter with seven rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
“It is so special to repeat and a get a chance to maybe play Moriah again. That was our goal now we have to work hard and come out and see if we could pull off another upset,” said Harmer who was a starter on the M-W team which stunned top ranked Moriah of Section 7 two seasons ago to earn a berth in the New York State Final 4 which was canceled by the COVID Pandemic.
“We knew tonight was going to be a game of runs and we got the runs we needed.”
Jayden Ashley scored 13 points with six rebounds for SLC and Dylan Bissonette scored six points with seven rebounds. Damien Ashley (3), Ayden Beach (2) and Xavier Shattuck (1) rounded out the scoring for the 10-11 Saints.
“We are not a good 3-point shooting team and we struggled against their zone tonight. In the other games they played man to man and we were able to stay with them a lot better,” said SLC Coach Joey Reome.
“But we played hard and came back in the second half.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.