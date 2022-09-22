MADRID — Entering his first season as Madrid-Waddington’s Boys Varsity Soccer Coach, Quinn Shoen looked to the senior combination of Matt Reed and Kaden Kingston to lead a young team and also lead the team in scoring.
But in NAC East losses to highly-regarded Chateaugay, Parishville-Hopkinton and Colton-Pierrepont neither senior had figured in a goal.
But they both enjoyed breakout games on Wednesday as the Yellow Jackets broke through for a 6-1 division win over St. Lawrence. Kingston scored three goals and passed out an assist and Reed delivered a goal and three assists as the Yellow Jackets tallied six unanswered goals, four in the second half, to answer a breakaway tally by SLC’s Charlie Dow off a through pass from Andrew LaMora 11:44 before the first half.
“Neither Matt or Kaden had a point before today but that didn’t mean they weren’t playing well. We just struggled to finish good chances, especially against Colton-Pierrepont and we played three of the top teams in the division.” said Coach Shoen.
“We only returned two starters from last year but there were times today when we looked like a good offensive team. Now we just have keep it up and extend those times.”
Reed and Kingston both scored in the final nine minutes of the first half and Kingston scored twice and set up a goal by Dan Davis, playing his first game of the season, in the second half. Reed picked up his second assist of the second half as Jake Mayette closed out the scoring.
“We did a good job today capitalizing on their defensive mistakes and we didn’t make another mistake on defense after their only goal,” said Coach Quinn.
M-W keeper Joe White and SLC goalie Connor Provost both finished with five saves.
