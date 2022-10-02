MADRID — The Madrid-Waddington Boys Soccer team played opponents from three difference sections last week which finished with a 1-0 loss to Parishville-Hopkinton to start the second half of the NAC East Division season and a 4-1 nonleague defeat to Waterford Half Moon on Saturday.
M-W blanked St. Regis Falls 4-0 on Tuesday.
But Coach Quinn Shoen considered neither game a setback,
“The Jackets are improving every game. Despite what the scoreboards said we are playing more efficient, higher level soccer for longer period of time,” said Coach Shoen.
The M-W Girls also showed improvement playing Parishville-Hopkinton their venerable 500 career win Coach Evan Harper to a 2-2 tie.
Both weekend games were tied at half.
P-H came out with a nice cross and finish by Zenger for what proved to be the only goal of the game.
In the last 15 minutes of the game M-W had some great opportunities with a free kick off the crossbar and some 1-1 opportunities.
In the Waterford game the Jackets took a 1-0 lead on a direct kick goal by Matt Reed but the Section 2 squad struck for four unanswered gaols.
“Our long week got the best of us and our legs weren’t as spry as they were on Tuesday and fell flat on a couple of transition plays. We had some great opportunities to put more goals on the board but didn’t capitalize. Overall it was a great game,” said Coach Shoen.
M-W 2 - P-H 2 - Grace Plumley scored both M-W goals unassisted and Alaina Armstrong stopped seven shots for M-W. The PH keeper finished with 13 stops.
