Madrid-Waddington continued to amass momentum in the home stretch of the NAC Boys Soccer season with a 6-0 interdivisional win over Hermon-DeKalb of the NAC West on Tuesday.
In other games Norwood-Norfolk blanked Brushton-Moira 4-0 and Alexandria Bay doubled Gouverneur 4-2.
M-W 6 -H-D 0: Kaden Kingston scored the opening goal and Matthew Robinson netted a three-goal hat trick lifting his single season school record to 26. Kingston scored the fourth goal which was assisted by Robinson and the last goal was scored by Colby Beldock.
“Good to get a game in against H-D today. Brought back memories of playing in the NAC West,” said M-W Coach and former Lisbon Central standout Ryan Robinson.
“They played really hard and their keeper Andrew Matthews made some pretty incredible saves.
I really thought our veteran players controlled the tone of the game today. We had an absolute battle with Chateaguay on Monday. It showed some areas we had to work on. We have to get ready for a tough game on Saturday at Parishville-Hopkinton”
