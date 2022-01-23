Madrid-Waddington received significant offensive contributions throughout its lineup in Saturday’s NAC East Boys Basketball contest at Tupper Lake. And the Jackets needed every single clutch effort as they gained a 72-70 overtime and stayed one game behind Chateaugay in the division race.
The Morristown Central Girls also used a comeback effort to gain a win at Tupper Lake posting a 41-37 win.
Lisbon gained wins in Boys and Girls Basketball as Lady Knights posted a 50-41 West Division win over Edwards-Knox and the LCS Boys gained a 36-29 nonleague win at Colton-Pierrepont.
BOYS BASKETBALL
M-W trailed at the end of the first three quarters and gained an overtime reprieve with a 25-20 margin the fourth quarter. Jacob Morgan, who forged a double double of 22 points and 11 rebounds scored seven points in th quarter, Drew Harmer (19 points, 9 rebounds) and Donny Cordova (8 points, 4 assists, 3 steals) went 4-4 from the foul line and Jack Bailey buried a tying 3-pointer with three seconds to play for his only points of the game.
Kaden Kingston went 6-8 from foul line in a 16-point, 4-round, 7-steal outing and tallied four points in overtime. Luke LaPage tallied three points with five rebounds and Troy Peck added a free throw.
Tupper Lake’s strong effort was led by Tom Peterson who buried four 3-pointers scoring a game-high 29 points, Grant Godin who went 5-6 from the foul line scoring 17 points and Eli Kulzer who netted 13 points.
Lisbon 36 - C-P 29: A 10-3 fourth quarter advantage proved to be decisive for the Golden Knights who continued their tough defense from Thursday’s upset bid against Harrisville. Storm Walker and Noah Walker combined for 12 and eight points for the Knights and Isaac LaRock and Cooper Rutherford each dropped in six. Cooper Davison and Miles Gendebien added two points and one point.
C-P countered with 10-point efforts from Nosh Rousell and Harlee Besio. Michael Schwartfigure (4), Cody Francis (2), Nate Smith (2) and Eric Friedel (1) rounded out the scoring.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Morristown 41 - Tupper Lake 37: The Green Rockets erased a 21-15 halftime deficit with a 13-3 third quarter run and then sealed the win in the fourth where Laurel Vinch scored seven of her game-high 20 points.
“It was encouraging to see the girls play through adversity and to be able to pull off the comeback. Defensively we locked in and we were able to put the ball in the basket when it counted,” said MCS Coach Sarah Waite.
“We have them again on Friday and we will be looking to make it more of a statement.”
A balanced winning offense also included seven points from Kylie O’Donnell, six from Issabelle Woodcock and Addison Graveline and two points from Emilie O’Donnell. Rebecca Baker and Jonah McBrown paced the Tupper Lake efforts with 14 and 11 points.
Lisbon 50 - E-K 41: Rachel LaRock scored a game-high 24 points and Gabby Taylor made seven of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to cap of second half where she scored 13 of her 15 points as the Lady Knights (8-5) won their third straight game. Jaylin Massia went 4-4 from the foul line scoring four points, Grace Smith also scored four points and Julia Rishe added a free throw to the victory.
Lily Lottie delivered a 21-point effort where she went 5-7 from the foul line leading the Cougars and Cadey Wheat and Rylee Typhair followed with nine and seven points. Dekoda Matthews added four points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.