MADRID - Madrid-Waddington boys soccer fans received a preview of the future and the future looked as bright as the present as the Yellow Jackets shut out Norwood-Norfolk 6-0 in an NAC East game.
“We got a chance tonight to a bit of what the future is going to look like at M-W,” said M-W Coach Ryan Robinson.
Joe White scored three goals and sophomore classmates Silas Kent and Kaden Kingston also scored. Luke LePage opened the scoring coming down the right side and shot one through the hands of goaltender Caden St. Andrews who made a variety of good saves stopping 24 of the 62 shots directed at the N-N goal.
“We haven’t played in 10 days and we were ready to go. Luke LePage has just been playing so solid for us all season. He’s on defense then up on offense and just plays so solid that his team mates play harder around him. It was good to get the younger guys involved in the offense tonight and our defense just shut everything down,” said Coach Robinson citing goaltender Jacob Morgan for controlling the back of the defense in a two-save shutout.
“We have practice tomorrow and then Chateaguay on Saturday as we are getting everyone back to full strength. It was a great total team effort tonight and we have to get ready for the grind,” added Coach Robinson.
