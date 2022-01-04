PARISHVILLE — Troy Peck has been an invaluable part of Madrid-Waddington’s supporting cast in the current NAC boys basketball season as a sharp-shooting reserve. On Monday night as the Yellow Jackets (6-2) scored a 66-25 win at Parishville-Hopkinton to climb to 4-0 in the NAC Peck was the leading man in the winning offense scoring 23 points with a pair of 3-pointers.
Jacob Morgan tallied 14 points and Kaden Kingston netted nine for M-W which opened an 18-6 lead after one quarter. Other scoring came from: Drew Harmer (6) Tristen Cuthbert (5), Luke LePage (2), Joe White (2), Trevor Saucier (2) and Jack Bailey (3).
Conner Hendershot tallied nine points to lead P-H followed Lawson Snell (5), Jon Snell (6), Jacob Johnson (3) and Jacob Martin (2).
CHATEAUGAY 4-0
Coming off of winter break Chateaugay used a 14-point second quarter to establish enough distance to claim a 45-38 win over Colton-Pierrepont on Monday.
The Bulldogs (7-1) also climbed to 4-0 as the season began 2022 play.
Walker Martin finished with 24 points and four steals, Ethan Cook had four points and five assists for the Bulldogs, while Jake Johnston (6 steals) and Tyson Beaudin had eight and seven points, Eric Friedel led the Colts (2-6) with 12 points, while Noah Rousell had 10 points.
In other NAC action Peru downed Brushton-Moira 45-38 and Canton downed Watertown High 67-57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.