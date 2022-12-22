The lone NAC East Boys Basketball matchup on Tuesday saw Madrid-Waddington Central overcome St. Lawrence Central 57-50 while Edwards-Knox outscored Norwood-Norfolk 44-29 in the only West encounter.
M-W 57, SLC 50: At Brasher Falls, the Yellowjackets reversed a 15-13 first-quarter deficit by outscoring the host Larries 30-17 over the next two before holding on for the win.
Jack Bailey sparked the M-W ofense with 14 points, including four three-pointers. Troy Peck and Kaden Kingston contributed 11 points each followed by Tristan Cuthbert with 10 and Trevor Saucier with four.
Sophomore Ayden Beach anchored the SLC effort with 28 points, including five 3s. Xavier Shattuck chipped in nine points followed by Evan Labrake with six and Damien Ashley with three while Austin Mason and Harlee Hartson each finished with two.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.