SOUTH COLTON - The NAC East Division Boys Soccer race remained a one-point affair as Colton-Pierrepont and Madrid-Waddington played a 1-1 tie in the only boys soccer game played Wednesday.
M-W finished the division season with an 11-2-1 record and Colton-Pierrepont stands at 11-1-1 with a game at Norwood-Norfolk today.
With a win or a tie the Colts win the division and a loss to Flyers will leave C-P and M-W as co-champions.
Kaden Kingston scored in the 66th minute to give Madrid-Waddington a tie.
Cody Francis scored in the eighth minute for the Colts.
M-W GIRLS TIE
M-W Girls Soccer action also finished in a tie as the Lady Jackets finished in a scoreless deadlock with Parishvillde-Hopkinton. In other games Bruston-Moira downed St. Lawrence Central 2-0, Chateaugay blanked St. Regis Falls and Colton-Pierrepont dropped Tupper Lake 40.
