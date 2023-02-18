The route to the Section 10 Class C Girls Basketball championship game couldn’ have been more different or the pace more divergent for second seeded Madrid-Waddington and first seeded Canton on Friday night.
At “The Hive” in M-W the Yellow Jackets (16-5) outscored third seeded St. Lawrence Central (12-9) 63-57 in a hyper uptempo affair, in a contest where the Larries were constantly fullcourt pressing and double teaming the ball in a comeback mode after falling behind 10-1.
While M-W was a classic illustration of survive and advance, Canton (15-6) cruised to a 55-14 win over fourth seeded Norwood-Norfolk (1-17) 55-14.
The Bears and Yellow Jackets, representing programs with a rich tradition of sectional titles, will play next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at SUNY Potsdam.
The Jackets took a 15-10 first quarter lead and regrouped after falling behind in the second quarter to take a 25-22 lead at the end of the first half where SLC Made only 2 of 13 free throws. Coach Charlie French’s team swelled the margin to 43-32 and then held off the final comeback efforts by the Larries who gained a 25-20 scoring margin in the fourth quarter.
Rylie Daoust and Brionna Foster combined for 9 and 11 points sparking the last ditch SLU comeback and Natalia Pearson and Grace Plumley steadied the Jackets scoring 12 and seven points. Pearson scored a game-high 26 points and Plumley finished with 19. Hailey Marcellus netted nine points and Lillan Todd produced key inside points scoring all eight of her points in the first half. Alaina Armstrong added one point.
Daoust and Foster finished with 15 and 17 points for SLC and Courtney Moreau and Kalissa Young delivered nine and eight points. Carlee Provost added two points.
Skilled center Ava Hoy scored 10 of her 21 points in the first quarter where the Golden Bears took a 22-0 lead. Following Hoy in the winning offense were: Olivia White (6), Viv Coburn (8), Winnie Downs (5), Calie Klassen (7), Olivia Francey (3), Ellie White (2), Josie Gabriel (3) and Tess Alguire (2).
Caryn Perretta and Olivia Plonko each scored three points for N-N and Haliey Monica, Ella Tatom, Hannah Dominy and Angel Favreau all added two.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.