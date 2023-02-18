M-W’s Lilan Todd makes a strong move to the basket in Friday’s Class C semi-final win over SLC. Dave Shea/The Journal.

The route to the Section 10 Class C Girls Basketball championship game couldn’ have been more different or the pace more divergent for second seeded Madrid-Waddington and first seeded Canton on Friday night.

At “The Hive” in M-W the Yellow Jackets (16-5) outscored third seeded St. Lawrence Central (12-9) 63-57 in a hyper uptempo affair, in a contest where the Larries were constantly fullcourt pressing and double teaming the ball in a comeback mode after falling behind 10-1.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.