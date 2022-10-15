BRASHER FALLS — The ability to finish games was something that Madrid-Wadding Boys Soccer Coach Quinn Shoen was looking for as his team travelled to St. Lawrence Central on Friday looking to bounce back from a 2-1 overtime loss to Colton-Pierrepont.

The Jackets (5-7, 3-5) came through with a 3-1 NAC East victory over St. Lawrence Central (3-11, 2-7). Kade Kingston tallied first goal from Dan Davis and Davis gave M-W a 2-0 a 2-0 halftime lead off an assist from Tristen Cuthbert.

