BRASHER FALLS — The ability to finish games was something that Madrid-Wadding Boys Soccer Coach Quinn Shoen was looking for as his team travelled to St. Lawrence Central on Friday looking to bounce back from a 2-1 overtime loss to Colton-Pierrepont.
The Jackets (5-7, 3-5) came through with a 3-1 NAC East victory over St. Lawrence Central (3-11, 2-7). Kade Kingston tallied first goal from Dan Davis and Davis gave M-W a 2-0 a 2-0 halftime lead off an assist from Tristen Cuthbert.
Harlee Hartson scored for the Larries but Troy Peck came through with the all important goal off Cuthbert’s second assist of the day.
Joe White stopped five shots in the M-W goal and Connor Provost posted nine saves for SLU.
“This was a big win for the Jackets. We withheld some attacks and finished off a corner top 90,” said M-W Coach Quinn Shoen.
“We played strong, moved well with each other and capitalized when it came down. I’m most proud of how we answered the pressure when SLC was closing in. We stayed calm, played our game and finished it out.
