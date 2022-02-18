As a pair of top seeds Madrid-Waddington cruised into the Boys and Girls Class C Championship games in a doubleheader at “The Hive”
The M-W squads both defeated Brushton-Moira contingents to move into next Friday’s championship double-header at SUNY Potsdam where the girls will play at 6 p.m. and the Boys at 7:45 p.m.
The M-W Boys (17-3) prevailed 75-24 and will play NAC East foe, second seeded St. Lawrence Central (11-10), which advanced Norwood-Norfolk 66-23. M-W downed SLC twice in the NAC East season.
The Jacket Boys will look to repeat a Class C title they achieved in 2020 and then followed by stunning the state’s top ranked Class C team Moriah just one day before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all levels of sports across the country.
The Lady Jackets (20-1) prevailed 47-18 will meet the winner of game tonight St, Lawrence Central and Norwood-Norfolk.
It was a routine evening of number one seeds advancing as expected but the evening became very significant and historic when Coach Aaron Jones was honored for reaching his 250th career win. Jones has led M-W to any number of NAC East Division and Section 10 Class C and Class D titles and one historic run to the New York State Class D Championship game. But Coach Jones caught by total surprise by the event which was arranged by his family and school officials.
“It was a surprise. He had no idea. It was awesome,” said Coach Jones’ wife Paula. His son a Ryan, a sophomore guard on Canton’s NAC Central Division and top seeded Class B team, was on hand along with daughter Meredith who made the trip home from college.
The M-W Girls continued to control NAC East opponents with their defense gaining their win over B-M after taking a 12-0 first quarter lead and stretching it to 25-2 at the half.
Guard Lily LaMere scored a game-high 13 points in her final game at “The Hive” and Hailey Marcellus and Natalia Pearson continued their steady production inside with 10 points apiece.
Lexi Sullivan buried three 3s scoring nine points, Laney Tiernan netted three points and Grace Plumley and Alaina Armstrong added one point apiece. Kyla Phelan and Emma Russell combined for five and four points for B-M.
In the boys game nightcap seniors Drew Harmer and Jacob Morgan combined for 23 and 19 points and delivered 32 points as the Jackets outscored the Panthers (8-12) 50-12 over the course of the second and third quarters.
Troy Peck tallied eight points and Jack Bailey and Donny Cordova each dropped in six. Other scoring came fro Kaden Kingston (4), Dan Davis (3) and Luke LePage 4. Wyatt Preve and Ethan Parent combined for 10 and seven points leading B-M.
SLC 60, N-N 26: At Brasher Falls, the Larries ran out to a 34-11 halftime lead and never looked back in advancing past the Flyers.
Tommy Storrin fired through 29 points, including five three-pointers, to lead the winning offense. Jayden Ashley and Dylan Bissonette chipped in six points each. Ayden Beach and Xavier Shattack fashioned four points apiece followed by Damien Ashley with three, Austen Mason with two and Harlee Hartson with one.
For the Flyers, Caden St. Andrews scored eight points followed by Matt Richards with four and Myron Taylor, Jr. with three. Ryan Emlaw, Brendan Bombard, Josh Jarvis and Parker Blair all netted two and Logan Baxter tallied a free throw.
