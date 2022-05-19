MADRID — Madrid-Waddington continued its high-scoring strong run through the second of the season with an 11-8 win over NAC East Division leading Norwood-Norfolk on Wednesday. Jacob Morgan pitched the win and Logan Cordova led the offensive support with a double, a triple, two singles and three RBIs as the 9-3 Yellow Jackets enhanced their Class C seeding for the Section 10 Tournament.
Kaden Kingston doubled and singled to drive in two runs, Matt Robinson and Jack Bailey singled twice with two RBIs and Eric Bates also drove in two runs.
Morgan and Caleb Averill each added a single.
Andrew Favreau doubled and singled for N-N (11-2) and Matt Richardson and Thomas Hopsicker each singled twice. N-N rebounded to top Tupper Lake 5-3 in nine innings to deadlock first place with TL at 11-2.
In softball action Norwood-Norfolk boosted its Class C seeding with an 11-4 win over M-W.
N-N 11, M-W 4: The Lady Flyers scored five runs in the top of the third then countered a three-run rally by the Lady Yellow Jackets in the bottom half of the inning with six unanswered runs over their next three at-bats.
Madison Weaver went the distance for the win, striking out six and allowing just four runs despite four extrabase hits by the Jackets.
Weaver aided her cause with two hits and three runs scored, Kylee Kellison had two hits, Brianna LaBar tripled and Kerisa Burns doubled.
Alaina Armstrong slugged a lead-off homerun to open the bottom of the first then singled, Erica Bates and Lacey Sullivan doubled and Annie Basford tripled.
