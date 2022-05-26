MADRID — Keep playing, keep scoring, keep winning.
That has been the motto for the Madrid-Waddington Baseball team on Monday. After taking Sunday off after playing four games in five days the second seeded Yellowjackets (11-4) bested Brushton-Moira 18-1 in the Section 10 Class C semi-finals and moved on to Thursday’s championship game against top seeded Norwood-Norfolk which downed St. Lawrence Central 11-1.
In softball action top seeded St. Lawrence Central dropped fourth seeded M-W 22-1.
M-W 18 - B-M 1: Jacob Morgan tossed a one-hitter and Matt Robinson produced three hits as the Jackets cruised into the sectional finals at Clarkson University. Tanor Harvey singled and doubled and Logan Cordova doubled and Jack Bailey, Luke LePage, Caleb Averill and Nick Bates all singled.
N-N 11 - SLC 1: Gavin Phillips picked up two hits, including a home run, to lead the top-seeded Flyers. Nicholas Tebo also picked up two hits for the NAC East Division Champion Flyers (13-3).
SOFTBALL
SLC 22 - M-W 1: Hannah Agans struck out six in anchoring a two-hitter for the Larries (9-5) who ended M-W’s season at 8-9.
Rylie Daoust went 3-3 to lead the winners and Rebecca Nezezon ripped a two-run triple. Caeleigh Burke singled twice for M-W.
