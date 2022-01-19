Madrid-Waddington gained a 42-23 nonleague victory over OFA in nonleague girls basketball action on the Blue Devils’ court on Monday.
But both teams acquired value experience as the they returned to play after COVID-19 postponements.
“Our defense was very good again tonight. All eight of our players did a good job with our rotations and even if struggle on offense we make it up for with points off our defense,” said M-W Coach Bryan Harmer after the Lady Jackets held the Devils’ scoreless in the first quarter and two six points in the first half.
“And it was good for us to play against OFA because of their size. Abby Raven is strong and athletic and she is probably the best center we have played against all season.” Guards Grace Plumley and Lilly LaMere continued to lead the 11-1 Lady Jackets’ fullcourt press and halfcourt trapping defense and also paced M-W’s scoring with 12 and 11 points. Natalia Pearson dropped in six points followed by Hailey Marcellus and Laney Tiernan with four, Lacey Sullivan with three and Lane Ruddy with two.
Abby Raven produced a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double for OFA (3-5) and Olivia Merrill tallied nine points with five rebounds. Olivia Liebstein added four points with five rebounds, Brinley Frederick grabbed six rebounds and Zoey Williams controlled four rebounds.
“We hadn’t played in two and one-half weeks and we did some good things defensively but we didn’t handle their press which is very good. We know what we have to do and we will have to do it Thursday when we play Gouverneur.”
Gouverneur stayed unbeaten in the Central Division with an 89-26 win over Potsdam.
M-W JV’s win: The OFA JV outscored M-W 16-12 in the second half after the Jackets controlled the second half 28-11.
Kaitlyn Putman and Erica Bates combined for 12 and 11 points to lead the Jackets and Lillian Todd and Hannah Manson followed with seven and six. Reese Durrant added four.
Taylor Pinkerton scored a game-high 14 points for OFA and Ava Balster tallied six. Rounding out the scoring were: Clara Cole (3), Julia Kelso (2) ad Claire O’Brien (2).
WILDCATS HOLD LEAD
Eight players scored seven points or more for the Wildcats who scored 54 points in the second half in staying unbeaten in the Central Division.
Lexi Devlin led the way with 17 points followed by Addy Conklin with 13, Chloe Smith with 11 and Elizabeth Riutta with 10. Raelin Burns dropped in eight and Torie Salisbury and Meredith Bush each finished with seven. Rounding out the scoring were: Cierra Besaw (6), Lia Canell (5) and Caitlyn Storie (5).
“We haven’t been in the gym since Friday, but I thought we got out and ran the floor pretty well tonight considering. We missed a lot of shots but we made up for it with tough defense and a solid transition game,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
Emma Brossell tallied nine points to lead Potsdam and Toti Barks- Carista netted six. Other scoring came from: Cathyrn Todd (2), Julia Vanwagner (4), Salwa-Hymene (3) and Katie Davis (2).
