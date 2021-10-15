Hayley Marcellus figured in all five goals as Madrid-Waddington downed St. Regis Falls 5-0 on Thursday in NAC East Girls Soccer action.
The Yellow Jackets broke out of three-game losing streak and gained momentum for a Saturday home game against Chateaugay (1:30 p.m.) to start the home stretch of the season. Chateaugay (9-2-0) dropped a 3-0 game to Colton-Pierrpont (10-1-2) in a match of the division leaders. Other division games saw Brushton-Moira down Parshville-Hopkinton 2-0 and St. Lawrence Centreal drop Tupper Lake 7-0.
M-W 5 - St. Regis 0: Hayley Marcellus scored two goals for the Jackets (7-4-0) and assisted on two goals by Grace Plumley and one by Kendall Thompson. Lane Ruddy passed out two assists and Plumley and Laney Tiernan also figured in set ups and Alaina Armstrong stopped three shots in the shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.