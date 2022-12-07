The Madrid-Waddington Girls and Boys staged rallies at different points of the game to secure NAC East wins while Heuvelton gained a 2-0 start in NAC West Boys Basketball action on Tuesday.
The Lady Yellow Jackets shaded Chateaugay 40-36 for a 3-0 start while the M-W Boys downed Parishville-Hopkinton 53-39 to gain their first NAC East victory and the Heuvelton Boys raced away from Edwards-Knox 93-36.
M-W 40 - Chateaugay 36: The Yellow Jackets used their championship game experience to come from behind in the final 3:30 against a talented by young Bulldogs squad (no seniors, 3 juniors, 3 sophomores, 2 eight-graders).
M-W fell behind early, but chipped away and tied the game at 30-30 early in fourth quarter. M-W took its first lead, 32-30, with 3:30 remaining on bucket from Lane Ruddy. M-W’s second lead was at 34-32, with 2:43 left.
Chateaugay moved back in front, 35-34, on Avery McDonald’s third triple of game. MW pulled even at 35-35 on a free throw from Grace Plumley and took a 37-35 lead for good on a Hailey Marcellus putback with 1:15 left and finished with a 13-6 fourth quarter edge.
Plumley led M-W with 14 points, Ruddy and Marcellus finished with eight and Lillan Todd netted six. Other scoring came from Alaina Armstrong (2) and Pearson (2). Todd 3-0-6; Pearson 1-0-2. Katelyn Morgan and McDonald led Chateaugay with 11 and 10 points.
M-W 53 - P-H 39: Jon Snell scored six of his 18 points in the first quarter sparking P-H to a 53-39 lead but the Jackets answered with a 28-14 run over the second and third quarters.
Troy Peck buried five 3s scoring a game-high 21 points for M-W followed by Tristen Cuthbert with 11 and Kaden Kingston and Troy Saucier each tallied six. Other scoring came from: Aiden Putnam (1), Tanner Smith (4) and Jack Bailey (4).
Heuvelton 93 - E-K 36: The Bulldogs scored 31 points in the first quarter and were never headed led by Nate Mashaw who buried six 3s in a 27-point effort and Jake Venette and Connor Phillips each dropped in 14 points. Other scoring came from: Rhys Brossoitt (9), Israel Paradis (9), Chris Ashlaw (11), Trystan Biller (2), Lucas Thornhill (10) and Tony Tacchino (4).
