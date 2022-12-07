Basketball

The Madrid-Waddington Girls and Boys staged rallies at different points of the game to secure NAC East wins while Heuvelton gained a 2-0 start in NAC West Boys Basketball action on Tuesday.

The Lady Yellow Jackets shaded Chateaugay 40-36 for a 3-0 start while the M-W Boys downed Parishville-Hopkinton 53-39 to gain their first NAC East victory and the Heuvelton Boys raced away from Edwards-Knox 93-36.

