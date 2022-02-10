MADRID — It was fitting Senior Night for the Madrid-Waddington Girls Basketball team on Wednesday. The Lady Jackets downed Norwood-Norfolk 54-33, climbed to 17-1 and claimed at least a share of the NAC East title with a 10-0 record. Before the game two seniors in guard Lily LaMere and forward Laney Tiernan were honored for their all-purpose, team-oriented contributions throughout their thee-year varsity careers where Lady Jacket squads have gone 42-8.
“Lily and Laney have played three years of varsity basketball and are two of our three captains this year. These two girls are good examples that hard work and determination pays off. They have spent countless hours in the gym since their Biddy days, they have travelled all over the state playing AAU and they continue to work hard every night in practice,” said M-W Coach Bryan Harmer.
Both seniors are leaders on the floor and standard setters in the classroom.
Laney Tiernan is the daughter of Jay and Kelley Tiernan and is currently ranked first in the Senior Class with a 98.23 overall average. She is still deciding between Clarkson, Cornell or RPI where she plans to major in Engineering.
Lily LaMere stands third in her class with a 96.70 average and plans to attend St. Lawrence University to major in Biology with hopes of one day becoming a dentist.
In Wednesday’s win forward Hailey Marcellus scored 16 of her 20 points in the first half where M-W opened a 31-17 lead and enlarged the margin with an 11-3 fourth quarter finish.
“It was a nice win for us and Hailey Marcellus had a great night on the boards,” said Coach Harmer.
Grace Plumley generated 18 points as one of the most consistent scoring guards in Section 10 and Natalie Pearson dropped in 10 in the low blocks. Tiernan and LaMere added four and two points to complement strong defensive play and solid passing on offense.
Kylee Kellison paced the Flyers (8-10, 5-5) with 10 points. Brianna Stratton netted eight and Molly Gardner, Hannah Dominy and Carin Perretta all added four and KJ Belmore chipped in three.
