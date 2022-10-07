MADRID - Madrid-Waddington evened its NAC East Division record at 5-5-1 with a 4-1 victory over Tupper Lake on Thursday.
Lane Ruddy scored twice for the Yellow Jackets, Grace Plumley delivered a goal and two assists and Maddie Armstrong scored one goal with one assist. Olivia Grandy added an assist and Alaina Armstrong made 10 saves in goal.
