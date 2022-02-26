POTSDAM - Turnovers may have plagued the Madrid-Waddington Central girls basketball team in the Section 10 Class C final against defending champion St. Lawrence Central on Friday night but it didn’t keep the Lady Yellowjackets from reclaiming the title.
“Before the game, we stressed two things, defend well and take care of the ball. We defended so well tonight but we also turned the ball over quite a bit. That’s something I didn’t expect but St. Lawrence turned the ball over even more,” said coach Bryan Harmer after his squad subdued the Lady Larries 53-26 at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium to earn the sectional title for the fifth time in six seasons. “For us to be able to weather that many turnovers and still come out on top the way we did, we must have been doing a lot of other things right.”
“Our hallmark is being strong on defense but we showed tonight that our offense is okay too,” he added. “We hit big shots all night as a team.”
Junior Grace Plumley (5 rebounds, 3 steals) led the M-W offense with 16 points followed by senior Lily LaMere (5 rebounds, 4 steals) with a career high 15, junior Natalia Pearson (8 rebounds) with 10, sophomore Hailey Marcellus (8 rebounds) with nine and junior Lane Ruddy with three. Laney Tiernan, another senior, grabbed game-high 10 rebounds.
The Lady Yellowjackets set the tone for their convincing win right from the start, scoring the first eight points before going on to build a 15-2 lead through the first quarter. The teams traded baskets to open the second quarter but M-W went on to stretch the lead to 25-9 by halftime and never looked back.
“We definitely took a while to respond to what they were doing against us on defense,” said SLC coach Jenna Chamberlain. “We just couldn’t get anything going tonight.”
Junior Brionna Foster netted a team-high nine points for SLC, which finished at 12-10 overall. Junior Rylee Daoust (7 steals) chipped in eight points followed by classmate Rebecca Nezezon with four, senior Danaye Ramsdell with three and senior Jessica Horner (5 rebounds) with two.
The Lady Yellowjackets, who went 14-0 in winning the NAC East Division regular season banner, improved to 21-1 with the win and will now get set to compete in the Section 10 Overall Tournament next week, starting with a semifinal round matchup on Wednesday. M-W will then head into the NYSPHSAA Class C playoffs is slated to host the Section 7 champion at SUNY Canton in the opening round on Wednesday, March 9, at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.