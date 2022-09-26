MADRID - Hailee Blair scored three goals with an assist and Lane Ruddy figured in three goals as Madrid-Waddington broke away from LaFargeville 8-3 in nonleague girls soccer action on Saturday morning.
Ruddy finished with one goal and two assists and Grace Plumley delivered a goal and assist. Alaina Armstrong stopped seven shots in goal and also assisted on one of Blair’s goals.
