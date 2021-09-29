MADRID - Hailee Blair delivered two goals and one assist sparking Madrid-Waddington to a 4-3 come-from-behind win over upset-minded Parishville-Hopkinton in Tuesday’s NAC Girls Soccer action. P-H took a 2-1 halftime lead where Megan MacWilliams scored unassisted and Natalie Snell buried a penalty shot and Cassandra James made 10 of her 13 saves.
Blair set up Lane Ruddy for a first half goal for M-W which stayed in the thick of the NAC Race with 5-0-0 Chateaugay and 6-1-1 Colton-Pierrepont.
MacWilliams scored her second goal of the game for P-H in the second half but the Jackets answered with two Hailee Blair goals from Grace Plumley and an unassisted game-winner by Hailey Marcellus.
Alaina Armstrong finished with seven saves for M-W.
