HEUVELTON - Heuvelton scored in the second minute of the game and made the goal stand for a 1-0 win over Hammond in the Class D quarter-finals. Madrid-Waddington scored in the final minute to shade St. Lawrence Central 3-2 in the Class C semi-finals.
Both games were played in Wednesday’s action from the Section 10 Girls Soccer Tournament.
Heuvelton will be looking to avenge its only two losses of the season facing Lisbon which will be looking to stay undefeated against Class D teams in Thursday’s 7 p.m. semi-final game at Potsdam High School. The championship will be staged on Monday night at Potsdam High School.
HEUVELTON HOLDS SERVE
The sophomore combination of Katie Cunningham and Rylin McAllister produced the lone goal with Cunningham converting just 2:02 into the game and the Bulldogs (12-2-1) were rock solid down the middle to preserve the lead. Bella Doyle at center halfback, Chasity Johnston at stopper, Ally Trathen at sweeper and Leanne Dietschweiler (12 saves) in goal formed a backbone for the win over the 11-6 Red Devils.
The Bulldog keeper was poised under the pressure generated by the high, floating corner kicks of Zoey Cunningham and Landree Kenyon and left her line to win an open field race for a long through pass in the closing seconds of the game.
Hammond keeper Alyvia Crosby completed her high school career with a stellar 19 save effort including a series of diving stops in the second half. Zoey Cunningham moved forward from her sweeper spot and Heuvelton had success with one touch passes in the middle and crosses from either wing.
“We came out and got a goal in the first three minutes and then we didn’t do well.
But we got our ground passes going well and we have to keep it going for long periods when we play Lisbon,” said Heuvelton Coach Denise Curry.
“The girls played very well today.”
Alyssa Crosby was disappointed with the loss but happy with her first season at the helm of the Lady Devils.
“After losing seven outstanding seniors from last year I wasn’t sure how we would do. But we did very well and I was very proud of them,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby.
“Today’s game was about the first three minutes. We had our chances. We had some great corner kicks from Zoey Cunningham and Landree Kenyon. They put the ball right there but we just couldn’t get it in. I am so glad we get Zoey and Landree back next year.”
M-W RALLIES TO C FINALS
MADRID - Second seeded Madrid-Waddington (10-6-1) was able to overcome a spirited upset bid by fourth seeded St. Lawrence Central (9-9-0) claiming a 3-2 victory at home on Wednesday in the Class C semi-finals of the Section 10 Tournament.
Top seeded Brushton-Moira (9-4-2), however, was unable to advance being stopped in a shootout 4-2 after a 1-1 tie with fourth seeded Norwood-Norfolk (0-13-3) which played in the NAC Central Division this season.
M-W and N-N will play for the title on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Potsdam High School.
M-W 3 - SLC 2: The Larries scored first in each half and the Jackets prevailed by scoring the last two goals of the game. Lane Ruddy scored the game-winner unassisted with one minute remaining. Hailey Marcellus tied the score at 2-2 from Lacey Sullivan.
In the first half Majenta Sweeney gave the Larries a 1-0 lead and Hailee Blair answered for M-W. Alaina Armstrong stopped three shots for M-W and the SLC keeper finished with 12 stops.
N-N 1 - B-M 1 (N-N win so 4-2): After Emma Russell got the Panthers on the board off an assist from Savannah Beachy, first and early at the game’s 15th minute, the Flyers matched Brushton’s defense for the remainder of regulation, allowing for Norwood to tie the game at the 79th minute. Isabel Boyd scored N-N’s tying goal and the N-N goalie made 10 saves. Natalie Palmer stopped five shots for B-M..
“We played our soccer, we controlled a vast majority of (the game),” Brushton head coach Bryan Phelan said to Malone Telegram. “There were brief spells in the last 7-8 minutes of (regulation), where we didn’t get the ball out how we normally would and that filtered into one chance (for Norwood). Norwood is a solid team, they’re much better than their record reflects. They had the right kids in the right spots. It paid off and they were able to capitalize,” Phelan said. “They are a quality team.”
NOTE: Vin Gallo of the Malone Telegram contributed to this story.
