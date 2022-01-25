Madrid-Waddington stayed unbeaten in the East Division while Gouverneur suffered its first Central Division loss in Monday’s NAC Girls Basketball action.
M-W continued its outstanding defense downing Parishville-Hopkinton 55-14 and Gouverneur was outscored by Massena 59-48 to tie the Central race.
M-W 55 - P-H 14: All eight Lady Jackets (7-0, 14-1) scored led by Hailey Marcellus and Natalia Pearson with 13 and nine points. Grace Plumley netted seven points and Lane Ruddy and Alaina Armstrong each finished with six. Lacey Sullivan and Laney Tiernan added five and four points.
Avery Collins scored five points leading P-H and Kylie Kirk buried a 3-pointer.
Massena 59 - Gouverneur 48: The Raiders moved into a first place tie in the Central Division at 6-1 by outscoring the Wildcats 23-12 in the fourth fourth quarter. Jacobs netted 12 points for the Raiders followed by Faith Halladay, Joey Abrantes, and Chase Gladding with nine and Meghan Firnstein with eight.
Raelin Burns tallied 13 points to lead Gouverneur and Lia Canell and Lexi Devlin followed with eight. Other scoring came from: Chloe Smith (2). Elizabeth Riutta (6), Cierra Besaw (4), Tori Salisbury (4) and Meredith Bush (3).
“We did not play particularly well tonight. We had a lot of good looks that we couldn’t get to drop. It happens, it is very hard to play well in every game. I am not disappointed with our effort, it was just one of those nights,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
“In the big scheme of things it doesn’t have any bearing on the playoffs, so we will move forward and get back to work tomorrow. There is a lot of season left.”
