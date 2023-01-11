The Lady Jackets scored a high-quality nonleague win with a 52-44 decision over Edwards-Knox and the M-W Boys gained a 51-34 NAC East win over St. Regis Falls.
Girls Game: The Lady Jackets (10-3) outscored the Cougars (5-5) 31-24 in the second half to ease away from a 31-31 halftime tie. Hailey Marcellus provided a key spark scoring 10 of her 12 points in the second half and Natalie Pearson dropped in 11 points. Grace Plumley went 5-6 from the foul line scoring 10 points and Lillan Todd and Lane Ruddy followed with eight and seven points.
Erica Bates added two and Kaitlyn Putman and Alaina Armstrong chipped in one point apiece.
Kiana Hogle buried three 3-pointers in the second half to tally 13 points for E-K along with Lily Lottie. Sophia Vachez dropped in eight followed by Addy Foster (2), Rylee Typhair (4) and Kayleigh Allen (3).
Boys Game: Troy Peck tallied a game-high 20 points in his first game back from an injury for the Jackets and Jack Bailey netted three 3-pointers in a 15-point effort. Kaden Kingston and Trevor Saucier each dropped in seven points followed by Aaron Putman (2), Tristen Cuthbert (4) and Joe White (4).
Caleb Rushia and Luke Chapman scored nine points apiece for St. Regis Falls and Pete Arcadi tallied eight.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.