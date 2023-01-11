Canton Girls answer Bulldogs comeback for overtime win

Basketball

The Lady Jackets scored a high-quality nonleague win with a 52-44 decision over Edwards-Knox and the M-W Boys gained a 51-34 NAC East win over St. Regis Falls.

Girls Game: The Lady Jackets (10-3) outscored the Cougars (5-5) 31-24 in the second half to ease away from a 31-31 halftime tie. Hailey Marcellus provided a key spark scoring 10 of her 12 points in the second half and Natalie Pearson dropped in 11 points. Grace Plumley went 5-6 from the foul line scoring 10 points and Lillan Todd and Lane Ruddy followed with eight and seven points.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.