CHATEAUGAY — Over the years, points have come at a premium whenever Madrid-Waddington and Chateaugay renew their NAC East Girls Basketball rivalry.
And the division lead is usually highly influenced by the outcome.
The scenario continued in a rare Sunday meeting between the Yellow Jackets and the Bulldogs. M-W (13-1) lifted its division record to 6-0 with a 34-24 victory and dropped 6-4 Chateaugay to 4-2.
M-W took a 27-10 halftime lead and Chateaugay gained a 14-7 advantage in the second half.
Grace Plumley tallied 15 points to lead the winning offense and Hailey Marcellus netted nine leading the interior scoring for the Jackets who scored eight second chance points in the first half. Lily LaMere also scored nine points and Laney Tiernan added one.
Madison MaComb, Avery McDonald and Katelyn Morgan all scored six points for Chateaugay and Kate Bleakley and Kara Dumas added four and two.
