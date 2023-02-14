Madrid-Waddington earned a share of the NAC East title scoring two wins in last week’s NAC East Girls Basketball action.
M-W climbed to 10-1 in division play with an 80-9 win over Parishville-Hopkinton and defeated St. Regis Falls 71-27 on Saturday to share the NAC East title with Chateaugay at 11-1 .
M-W 71 - St. Regis 27: A 23-point regular season propelled the Yellow Jackets away from the Saints and the backcourt combination of Grace Pumley with three 3-pointers and Lane Ruddy with four 3-pointers continued their optimum production with 28 and 19 points.
Natalia Pearson came through with 8 points followed by: Zara Cordwell (2), Alaina Armstrong (5), Hailey Marcellus (5) and Lillan Todd (4).
body text: Amanda Cox and Olivia Wilson scored 11 and 12 points for the Saints.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.