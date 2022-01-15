MADRID - COVID-19 protocols restricted the Northern Conference Basketball schedule to three games on Friday night. All three game saw the winners: the Madrid-Waddington and Gouverneur Girls and the Canton Boys all stay unbeaten in their respective divisions.
The M-W 10-1 Girls, who are currently ranked 13th in the New York State Sportswriters Class C Poll, climbed to 4-0 in the NAC East with a 59-31 victory over Brushton-Moira while Gouverneur (4-0, 7-3) the 25th ranked Class B team impressively won a duel of Central Division unbeatens over Massena 61-35.
The Canton Boys stayed unbeaten in the Central Division with a 63-39 win at Salmon River.
M-W 59 - B-M 31: The Jackets staged their first 2022 action and jumped out to a 34-18 halftime lead and finished on a 17-7 fourth quarter run.
Guard Grace Plumley tallied nine of her game-high 21 points in the first quarter and Hailey Marcellus and Natalia Pearson continued their steady interior production with 14 and eight points. Other scoring came from: Lane Ruddy (4), Lily LaMere (5), Lacey Sullivan (3), Alaina Armstrong (2) and Laney Tiernan (2).
Kennedy Hebert and Tegan Phalen led B-M (3-2, 3-4) with seven and six points.
Gouverneur 61 - Massena 35: The Wildcats outscored the Raiders 42-21 over the course of the third quarter. Lexi Devlin (8 points, 5 rebounds) hit two of the Wildcats’ four 3-pointers in a 24-point second quarter and Catelyn Storie buried a three scoring five points in the quarter.
Raelin Burns tallied nine points in the third quarter to anchor a game-high 21-point effort where she went 6-7 from the foul line, buried three 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds.
Elizabeth Riutta went 4-6 from the foul line scoring eight points and grabbed six rebounds. Tori Salisbury dropped in seven points and the winning offense was rounded out by Lia Canell (2), Meredith Bush (4), Ciera Besaw (3) and Chloe Smith (1).
Chyler Richards led Massena (8-2, 4-1) with 10 points.
“We played a pretty well tonighte, this was a nice win for us as Massena is a good basketball team,” said Massena Coach Sean Devlin.
“Every player contributed in some way while they were on the floor for us, that’s they key. We have been working hard hard on getting better defensively and the girls have taken that challenge on. I am proud of the effort and the work this team has put in.”
