The Madrid-Waddington and Hammond Girls Basketball teams clinched the NAC East and West Division Championships on Thursday night while Heuvelton and Harrisville matched wins to finish in a very fast 13-1 dead heat atop the NAC Boys Basketball race.
M-W climbed to 11-0 in the East with a 50-23 win over Brushton-Moira and Hammond raised its NAC West mark to 11-0 besting Edwards-Knox 68-31. Heuvelton and Harrisville controlled home wins over Norwood-Norfolk, 84-33 and Morristown 70-42 to share the NAC West Boys title.
The Heuvelton Girls completed a 10-2 NAC West season with a 77-20 win over Morristown.
In other NAC West Boys action Hermon-DeKalb and Edwards-Knox continued strong second halves of the season with wins over Lisbon and Morristown and Chateaugay (13-0) clinched the NAC East crown with a win over Colton-Pierrepont.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Heuvelton 77 - Morristown 20: Rylin McAllister (4 assists, 3 steals) buried six 3-pointers scoring a game-high 20 points for Heuvelton (15-4, 10-2) which will complete its season with a nonleague game at Canton on Tuesday. Bella Doyle (8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals) scored 19 points and Katie Cunningham (5 rebounds, 4 steals) added 12 for Heuvelton.
“The girls played well with contributions up and down the lineup. We passed the ball well with better shot selection. Ashley Weston made a triumphant return from illness and really sparked everyone,” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers.
“We played with great intensity.”
Raya McGaw produced a nice eight-point, eight-rebound effort and Ali Trathen contributed six points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Rounding out the HCS scoring were Lily Spooner (5 assists), Ashley Weston and Dakota Mouthorp (6 rebounds, 6 steals) with four points.
Kylie O’Donnell’s seven points led Morristown whose scoring was rounded out by: Emilie O’Donnell (2), Izzy Woodcock (2), Katelyn Ladlee (1), Laurel Vinch (1), Veronica Terhune (3), Addi Graveline (3) and Raylee Downs (2).
Hammond 68 - E-K 31: Ava Howie tallied 22 points for the Red Devils (13-1, 11-0) who will look to complete an undefeated division season hosting Hermon-DeKalb on Monday.
“We have Hermon-DeKalb left on Monday and it should be a very good game,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby who also received 14 points from Landree Kenyon and nine from Hailee Manning in the win over E-K.
Rounding out the Hammond scoring were: seven points from Alyvia Crosby and Natalie Howie, four from Brooklyn Arquitt and two from Hannah Belknap.
Camryn Huckle led the Cougars (4-11, 4-7) with nine points and Lily Lottie and Dekoda Matthews added seven and Rylee Typhair and Addie Foster chipped in two.
M-W 50 - B-M 23: The Lady Jackets broke away from an 8-6 lead with a 16-2 second quarter run and were led by the outside-inside scoring combination of Grace Plumley who buried a 3-pointers in all four quarters scoring 19 points and Hailey Marcellus who netted 14.
Lily LaMere tallied seven followed by Lane Ruddy (3), Lacey Sullivan (3) and Natalie Pearson (2).
Katelyn Phalen and Emily Russell led B-M with nine and six points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Heuvelton 84 - N-N 33: Alex Lange scored seven of his nine points in a 30-0 first quarter run and set the tone for some excellent shot-making by the Bulldogs who finished the season on a 17-game winning streak.
“Our exchange student Alex Lange was on fire in the first quarter, Jed Crayford hit a halfcourt shot at the half to cap his career and Tristan Lovely hit a buzzer-beater, a step back three, at the end of the first quarter,” said Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister.
The Heuvelton boys basketball team led 30-0 after the first quarter and cruised to an 84-33 win over Norwood-Norfolk in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Thursday night.
Crayford netted five 3s leading the Bulldogs with 23 points, Lovely scored 16 points and Cole Rickett came through with 15. Nate Mashaw dropped in nine, Lucas Thornhill delivered seven and Jake Venette added five.
Matt Richards led the Flyers (2-15, 2-10) with 12 points and Dominic Fiacco dropped in seven.
H-D 64 - Lisbon 39: Jacob Spencer finished with 23 points for the Demons (11-7, 8-5) who excelled at getting to the rim off the dribble and quick dives to the rim off screens. Adam Lynch and Andrew Matthews both scored 10 points for the Demons who set a quick tempo against the Knights playing for the fourth straight night.
“It was just an all around fun game and it twas good to see the guys playing sound and together for each other. It is a veteran group that knows that their time of playing together is limited. They are playing with no regrets,” said H-D Coach Dylan Klock.
“I am extremely proud to see all in the score book with points and everyone all smiles.”
Dave White continued his stead production with eight points, Jacob Coller netted seven and Art Carr, Chris Guarino and Skylar Daniels all added two.
Storm Walker led Lisbon (10-10, 7-6) with 10 points and Connor Flack added seven.
Rounding out the Knights’s scoring were Cooper Rutherford and Cooper Davison with six, Miles Gendebien and Isaac LaRock with four and Noah Martin with two.
The Lisbon JVs won 49-33 with a steady offensive effort led by Truman Gendebien with 11 points, Connor Bell with 12, Tanner Fonda with eight and Coby Mills with seven.
“H-D is a very hard-working and tough team. Noah Locy carried them by being atcive and athletic around the hoop. I thought Caleb Hayden played great second half defense and Truman Gendebien had a very nice game on offense,” said Lisbon Coach Blake Gendebien.
Other Lisbon scoring came from Caleb Wilkinson, Caleb Hayden and Brandon Paro with two. Noah Locy scored 19 points and Nolan Carr netted six to lead H-D.
E-K 93 - Hammond 50: Kale Harper buried seven 3-pointers in a 34-point effort and Andrew Franklin connected for 16 points to led the Cougars (8-12, 6-8) in their season finale. Dylan Wood added 11 for the Cougars and Ethan Stalker, Kadien Kelly and Walker Typhair netted eight, seven and seven followed by: Mason White (6) and Brady Butler (4).
Terin Rosenbarker led Hammond (1-18, 1-12) with 14 points. Kameron Toland scored 13 points and Kennon Gardner added 10. Logan Jones (8) and Dominic Perretta (3) rounded out the scoring.
Harrisville 70 - Morristown 42: Tanner Sullivan scored 22 points to lead the Pirates (13-5, 12-1). Nolan Sullivan scored 14 points and Tucker Kelly added 11 for Pirates followed by: Degon Carr (2), Will Taylor (9), Aiden Chartrand (8), Matt Smith (2) and Nick Brassard (2).
Aaron Woodcock led Morristown (5-11, 4-10) with 17 points and Tristin Simmons delivered 10 followed by: Macaulay Ritchie (2), Ethan Graveline (4), Nick Webb (8) and Austin Gilmour (1)..
Chateaugay 57 - C-P 42: Walker Martin (5 rebounds, 4 assists) picked up 20 points as Chateaugay (19-1, 13-0) earned a win over the Colts who took an 11-8 first quarter lead. Jake Johnston (rebounds) tallied 16 points with 10 in the second quarter for the Bulldogs who forged a 39-17 advantage over the second and third quarters. Brandon Leonard tallied eight points with six rebounds and Ethan Cook added six points and five assists.
Harlee Besio led the Colts (8-11, 7-7) with 13 points and Eric Friedel and Michael Schwartfigure both added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.