MADRID - Host Madrid-Waddington and Heuvelton cruised into the finals of the Jessie Chamberlain Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament with one-sided NAC divisional victories in Wednesday’s first round action.
M-W opened an 11-9 first quarter lead and methodically pulled away from NAC East rival Colton-Pierrepont 55-27. Heuvelton reeled off a 27-0 first quarter run in a 72-26 NAC West victory over Edwards-Knox.
M-W 55 - C-P 27: Grace Plumley, Lily LaMere and Natalie Pearson combined for 17, 11 and 10 points for the Yellow Jackets (2-0, 1-0) and Hailey Marcellus and Lacey Sullivan followed with eight and seven. Lane Ruddy added a field goal.
Izzy Vacarro and Kiana Hogle tallied 12 and nine points for C-P (1-1, 1-0) and Malia Hogle, Landree Chamberlain and Jaeleigh Jacot all added two points.
Heuvelton 72 - E-K 26: Bella Doyle (24 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals) and Rylin McAllister (12 points, 5 assists, 5 steals) scored eight and nine points sparking the Bulldogs’ (1-2, 1-0) dominant start. Katie Cunningham (6 assists, 3 assists) netted 11 points and Dakota Mouthorp and Ali Trathen each finished with eight.
Rounding out the scoring were Raya McGaw (8 rebounds) with six and Lily Spooner (6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals) with three. Lily Lottie and Dekoda Matthews scored 10 and six points to lead E-K (0-1 NAC) and Riley Typhair added four.
“It was a nice bounce back game. I stressed to the girls at halftime that we could not let up intensity. Patty’s (E-K Coach Patty Taylor) teams are well coached and never quit,” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers.
“We have a very unselfish group, always looking for each other. Very tough task Friday. Coach Harmer’s teams are extremely disciplined.”
Salmon River 48 - Tupper Lake 17: Lindsay Martin scored 14 points to lead Salmon River (1-1) past Tupper Lake in a nonleague game in Tupper Lake.
Skyla Ransom added 10 points for the Shamrocks (1-1).
B-M 35 - Saranac Lake 21: Emma Russell finished with 12 points to send Brushton-Moira past Saranac Lake in the nonleague opener for both teams in Saranac Lake. Kyla Phelan added nine points for the Panthers.
