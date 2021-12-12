Madrid-Waddington and Heuvelton both continued strong seasons with high scoring nonleague wins at the SUNY Canton Roos House on Saturday.
Gouverneur saw nonleague action against Frontier League power General Brown and dropped a tenacious and physical matchup 50-34.
M-W 67 - Morristown 14: Grace Plumley and Hailey Marcellus combined for 23 and 20 points for the Yellow Jackets who scored 47 points in the first half. Lily LaMere scored 12 points followed by Laney Tiernan (6), Lacey Sullivan (2), Alaina Armstrong (2) and Natalie Pearson (2).
Emilee O’Donnell and Laurel Vinch combined for seven and five points for Morristown and Issy Woodcock tallied two.
Heuvelton 73 - SLC 40: Rylin McAllister (11 points) and Bella Doyle (13 points) scored nine and eight points sparking the Bulldogs to a 27-13 first quarter run against a solid opponent. Katie Cunningham tallied a team-high 22 points and Dakota Mouthorp tallied 12. Other scoring came from: Raya McGaw (8), Lily Spooner (3), Ashley Weston (2) and Ally Trathen (2).
SLC’s Brionna Foster slashed and dashed to a game-high 23 points and Melanie McLean finished with six. Other scoring came from: Rylee Doaust (3), KalissaYoung (4), Merlynn Bordeleau (2) and Danaye Ramsdell (2).
“SLC is very athletic. Coach Chamberlain has a tough squad, they kept playing at a high intensity the entire game,” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers.
“The Foster girls from SLC is very tough. They all were. Another game where the score didn’t indicate the competitiveness.”
General Brown 50 - Gouverneur 34: Kori Nichols (19 points) and Ainsley Fuller (12 points) scored seven and six points in the first quarter where the Lions anchored their win with a 21-10 lead.
Cierra Besaw scored seven of her 11 points in the second half leading the Wildcats. Lexi Devlin tallied nine points and Elizabeth Riutta and Raelin Burns each added five.
“General Brown is a very good team. They get up and down the floor very efficiently and play tough defense. We had a slow start but played even with them after that which we were happy with,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
“We purposely have a very tough nonleague schedule which includes General Brown. Games like this make us better down the stretch.”
Other scoring for Gouverneur came from: Chloe Smith (3) and Lia Canell (2).
