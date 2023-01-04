Hailey Marcellus and Natalie Pearson tallied six and five points for the winners, Lillan Todd and Erica Bates each tallied four points and Alaina Armstrong added two.
Rylin McAllister buried four 3-pointers in scoring 16 points for Heuvelton. Katie Cunningham tallied 12 points and Ashley Weston and Raya McGaw followed with nine and eight. Lakan Martin and Alli Trathen added four and three points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.