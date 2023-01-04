Madrid-Waddington won the their championship of their own Jessie Chamberlain Memorial Tournament on Tuesday night. Jenna Chamberlain (far left) who coached SLC to a 46-35 consolation game win over C-P, represented her family presenting first place trophy to the Lady Yellow Jackets coached by Charlie French (right) and Millard Rogers (left). Members of the team are: Lane Ruddy (1), Grace Plumley (5), Erica Bates (11), Kaitlyn Putman (13), Alaina Armstrong (21), Hailey Marcellus (23), Lillan Todd (31), Natalia Pearson (33) and Hannah Mason (35). Provided Photo.

Hailey Marcellus and Natalie Pearson tallied six and five points for the winners, Lillan Todd and Erica Bates each tallied four points and Alaina Armstrong added two.

Rylin McAllister buried four 3-pointers in scoring 16 points for Heuvelton. Katie Cunningham tallied 12 points and Ashley Weston and Raya McGaw followed with nine and eight. Lakan Martin and Alli Trathen added four and three points.

