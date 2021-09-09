Madrid-Waddington used a 2-0 wins over St. Lawrence Central to note a 2-0 start in NAC East Division play and follow up a championship at Potsdam’s John Jeffers Tournament while Harrisville handed Hermon-DeKalb a 2-0 loss in the Green Demons NAC West opener.
In other action of the day St. Regis Falls gained its first win in three seasons in a 2-1 overtime victory over Brushton-Moira, Salmon River blanked Gouverneur 10-0, Colton-Pierrepont stopped Parishville-Hopkinton 2-0, Chateaugay shaded Norwood-Norfolk 3-2 in overtime and Massena bested Potsdam 3-1.
M-W 2 - SLC 0: Matt Robinson scored in first half assisted by Logan Cordova. Kaden Kingston scored in second half assisted by Silas Kent. M-W’s goalie did not make a save and the SLC keeper stopped 20 shots.
Harrisville 2 - H-D 0: Nolan Sullivan stopped four shots posting the shutout for the Pirates and Andrew Matthews stopped nine shots for H-D. Trent Briggs scored both goals for Harrisville and Trent Briggs passed out an assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.