So the Yellow Jackets opened its 2021 season with a 4-1 championship win over NAC East Division rival Parishville Hopkinton on Friday night.
High school sports: M-W opens with Jeffers Tournament Title Game win
- POTSDAM — Due to some unusual and some unfortunate circumstances which forced Norwood-Norfolk to go into quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure, Madrid-Waddington’s first round game in the John Jeffers Memorial Tournament in Potsdam was postponed. “We finally got the 2021 season underway and it was great to play Parishville-Hopkinton. It was a typical M-W vs P-H game with solid physical by both teams. Games like these are great for our younger guys to get experience at the Varsity level,” said M-W Coach Ryan Robinson. M-W came out and scored in the first five minutes when Matthew Robinson broke free on a through pass from Graham Hill. That goal set the tone for the rest of the game according to Coach Robinson. “We applied a lot of pressure in the middle of the field,” he said. M-W opened the second half scoring when Matt Reed made it 2-0 assisted by Drew Harmer. P-H got on the board when Avery Zenger broke free down the left side after receiving a pass from Jon Snell. Zenger just hit a great shot from 18 yards out and put it into the far right corner over M-W keeper Jacob Morgan. M-W responded when Robinson drilled a direct kick around the wall and put It into the top right corner. Kaden Kingston was assisted by Robinson to close out the scoring when he drilled the ball under the crossbar from 30 yards out. Morgan finished with three saves and Dan Dobbs turned in 17 saves to keep his team in contention. “I was really impressed with how our guys came out today and passed well. Graham Hill in the middle did a nice job and our entire defense worked well together to pick up where we left off from last year. Lawton Snell was in the sweeper spot and he just worked his tail off all night for them,” said Coach Robinson.
