Madrid-Waddington sort of flew under the radar as they rose up the NAC East Baseball standings in the final two weeks of the season which will conclude today with the Yellow Jackets (10-3) meeting a division contender in Parishville-Hopkinton (10-3) for the third time in three days.
N-N and M-W will be the top two Class C seeds for the Section 10 Tournament.
The Jackets dropped Tupper Lake to 10-4 in a 10-6 decision on Friday one day after handing Division Champion Norwood-Nofolk its second loss.
In softball action Friday M-W blanked Tupper Lake 27-0 in NAC Golf M-W dropped a 214-242 decision to Norwood-Norfolk.
BASEBALL
Logan Cordova pitched four-hitter Friday’s win over Tupper Lake and Luke LePage led the offense with a pair of triples. Matt Robinson doubled and singled and Jacob Morgan doubled. Delivering singles for Jackets were: Jack Bailey, Cordova, Kadence Kingston and William Bates.
Tupper Lake pitcher Grant Godin, Griffin Shaheen, Grant Benze and Jamin Whitmore singled.
GOLF
Drew Harmer fashioned a season’s best 41 and Kyle Murphy 43, Parker Bogart 48, Caleb Hayden 52, Grant Hayes 58 rounded out the M-W scoring against N-N which received a fine team outing with Jace Dutch 39, Ryley Ashley 39, Brock Cousineau 44, Keegan Newtown 44, Daniel Crosbie 46 and Kaden Irish 46.
In a match at the Massena Country Club Canton climbed to 9-0 with a round of 216 against Massena 221 and Colton-Pierrepont 299.
Canton featured Sam Sieminski 39, John O’Neill 40, Ryan Jones 44, Tyler Zebedee 46, Eliza Creurer 47. William LaPierre posted a medaist 38amd Colin Patterson led Massena with a 41.
SOFTBALL
Caeleigh Burke pitched a two-hit shutout backed by a productive power laden offense as M-W blanked Tupper Lake in softball.
Alaina Armstrong rapped a homerun and a single to drive in four runs and Annie Basforrd drove in four runs with a single, triple and double. Megan Burwell drilled a double and two singles and other hitting contributions came from: Aynsldey French (single, double), Eria Bates (single) and Hannah Mason (singe),
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.