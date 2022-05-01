Madrid-Waddington Central played two NAC East home baseball games in a matter of 18 hours on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.
And the two five-inning affairs couldn’t have been more different.
On Friday the Yellowjackets slipped to 1-1 in a walk-filled 21-10 loss to Parishville-Hopkinton and they rebounded to 2-1 in an 18-0 win over St. Lawrence Central on Saturday.
M-W 18 - SLC 0: Jacob Morgan spun an eight-strikeout one-hitter and rapped a single and a triple at the plate to anchor the Jackets turn-about. Jack Bailey, Tannor Harvey, Matt Robinson and Caleb Averill each singled twice and Logan Cordova, Luke LePage and Nick Bates all added singles.
Evan LaBrake singled for SLC’s only hit.
P-H 21 - M-W 10: Connor Taillon pitched the win for the Panthers and Cody Yette, Avery Zenger and Matt Fisher all singled. Luke LePage and Caleb Averrill singled twice for M-W and Joe White and Tannor Harvey each added singles.
