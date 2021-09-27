CHATEAUGAY — Matthew Robinson scored five goals and Graham Hill, Drew Harmer and Logan Cordova provided assists as Madrid-Waddington posted a 5-0 NAC East Boys Soccer win at Chateaugay on Saturday. The 5-1-0 Yellow Jackets upped their record to 5-1-0 behind 6-0-0 Colton-Pierrepont in the division race.
“Matt Robinson had a day today. He opened the scoring with a PK and then he went to work finishing some great balls from his team mates. Whenever we go to Chateaguay Teddy Martin just always seems to throw a hard playing defiant team. They came right at us and through us off our game a little and it took a while to get going, Drew Harmer, Logan Cordova and Graham Hill got things controlled in the middle and it allowed to start trying different things,” said M-W Coach Ryan Robinson.
“Jacob Morgan stood tall in net for us and controlled the air on corner kicks and shut down a couple of their runs at key times. Luke LePage and Tanor Harvey did a good job at keeping their wings to the outside. We have to get better on our finishes and we have a few days off before the grind starts. We have Canton on Friday and then SLC on Saturday.”
In other NAC Boys action of the day General Brown edged Salmon River 4-3 in a nonleague contest. The Morristown at Gouverneur nonleague game was postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.