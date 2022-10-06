FORT COVINGTON – It went the distance, with the visiting Madrid-Waddington Yellowjackets earning a hard-fought, 3-2 win against the host Salmon River Shamrocks in a Northern Athletic Conference crossover match on Wednesday.
body text: The Yellowjackets opened up the contest strong by winning the first two sets by identical 25-21 scores. Salmon River countered with wins in the third and fourth sets, 25-10 and 25-21, only to have the visitors take the deciding set by a score of 15-12.
Both teams are now 7-3 overall for the season.
Chanel Thompson led the SRC net play with eight kills, while Ava Bero followed with six. Tessa Laffin paced the Shamrocks’ floor effort with 13 assists, while Joely Swamp and Ava Mitchell logged three kills each. Swamp had two blocks and Cloe Cook provided one kill to the SRC cause.
Salmon River is back in action on Friday, traveling to Clifton-Fine for a 5:30 p.m. first service. Madrid-Waddington stays on the road and travels to Malone for a match against the East Division-leading FA Huskies, starting at 6 p.m.
In other NAC crossover matches from Wednesday, Franklin Academy ran its overall record to 8-1 with a sweep of host Potsdam, Chateaugay needed five sets to earn a home win against West Division leader Canton and Clifton-Fine defeated winless Brushton-Moira 3-0.
Chateaugay 3, Canton 2: In Chateaugay, the host Bulldogs won the opening set against the West Division-leading Canton Golden Bears, then had to rally from a 2-1 deficit as the Bears won the next two sets. Chateaugay’s come-from-behind win went into extra play, as the Bulldogs finally tied up the match at two sets apiece after posting a grueling 31-29 in the fourth set.
The Bulldogs won the fifth set 15-7 to eke out the victory.
Mya Simonsen paced the CCS contingent at the service line with 17 points, including a pair of aces. Hannah Monette followed with 16 points and four aces, adding six kills to the win, while Nevaya Adams was strong on the floor and at the net with a team high of 18 assists to go along with 11 kills, two blocks, eight points and four aces in the victory.
Canton featured 25 kills and 14 points by Ava Hoy, 16 digs, 14 points and 6 kills by Katie Metcalf, 32 assists by Laurel Whittier and 11 digs by Courtney Poirier.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.