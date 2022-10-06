Varsity volleyball ready to start season

Volleyball

FORT COVINGTON – It went the distance, with the visiting Madrid-Waddington Yellowjackets earning a hard-fought, 3-2 win against the host Salmon River Shamrocks in a Northern Athletic Conference crossover match on Wednesday.

body text: The Yellowjackets opened up the contest strong by winning the first two sets by identical 25-21 scores. Salmon River countered with wins in the third and fourth sets, 25-10 and 25-21, only to have the visitors take the deciding set by a score of 15-12.

