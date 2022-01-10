MADRID — The Madrid-Waddington Central School Hall of Fame Committee recently held a reorganization meeting, and is planning an induction ceremony next summer for all eligible Yellow Jacket athletes. The committee held its last induction ceremony in 2010, covering all nominated athletes up to the 2000 graduation year.
The committee is looking to gradually catch up since the last induction, by initially focusing on athletes graduating between 2001-2004. Subsequent inductions will be held annually until all eligible years have been covered.
To be eligible for nomination, an athlete must have been out of school a minimum of 10 years. Coaches must have coached a minimum of 10 years in the sport for which they are nominated and must be out of coaching a minimum of 5 years. A community member can be nominated at any time.
All nominees for selection must meet minimal requirements developed by the Hall of Fame committee.
For anyone would like to nominate a deserving athlete who graduated between 2001-2004 , forms can be obtained on the Madrid-WaddingtonAthletic website.
All nomination forms are to be submitted to Laurinda Stockwell by Feb. 1. Mailing instructions and all other pertinent information can be found on the form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.