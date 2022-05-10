CHATEAUGAY - Madrid-Waddington swept NAC Baseball and Softball action at Chateaugay on Monday.
In Baseball M-W prevailed 25-3 bouncing back from a loss to Norwood-Norfolk on Saturday.
M-W 25 - Chateaugay 3: Luke LePage cruised to a win on the mound and drilled a double and two singles at the plate. Kaden Kingston led the winning offense with a double and three singles and Tannor Harvey stroked four singles.
N-N 8 - M-W 3: Gavin Phillips lined four hits to send the Flyers (3-1) past Madrid-Waddington. Matt Richards doubled for the Flyers and Thomas Hopsicker struck out seven pitching a three-hitter. Jack Bailey, Jacob Morgan and Caleb Averill singled for M-W while Donnie Cordova struck out eight. Caleb Averill drilled a two-run single to cap the three-run outburst in the fourth.
M-W 13 - Chateaugay 8: Lacey Sullivan and Melissa Martell both supplied three hits for Madrid-Waddington. Megan Burwell tripled and singled and Amie Basford doubled and singled.
Alison Johnston and Kaelyn Morgan both picked up three hits for Chateaugay (5-1).
