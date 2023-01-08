The schools of Madrid-Waddington and Edwards-Knox Central are united by the
Rachael M. and Leon E. Bagley Scholarship at SUNY Canton which was established in 2000 as a memorial tribute to Rachael’s mother and Leon’s sister-in-law by Rachael M. and Leon E. Bagley (deceased 2006). They were longtime teachers at M-W and E-K Central School
The annual scholarship goes to graduates of Madrid-Waddington or Edwards/Knox Schools, preferably two from each school district. Current scholarship recipients are: Jonah Black, Valaree Hale, Abgail Backus-Mackey who were in attendance at Saturday’s game and William Murphy.
If there are no suitable candidates, preference will be given to students from St. Lawrence County.
Students can apply for scholarship on the SUNY Canton website.
Each year boys basketball teams from the two districts meet at SUNY Canton in the Bagley Scholarship Classic which raises funds for the scholarship. The 2023 Classic was held on Saturday at the Roos House and M-W secured as 57-34 victory with an outstanding defensive performance.
Through fund-raising events at the game the total raised for the scholarship over the years reached the $200,000 mark said Fred Bagley who is the son of Leon and Rachel Bagley.
“The scholarship is outstanding and we really enjoying playing the game each year,” said M-W Coach Aaron Jones.
Four other nonleague played saw Tupper Lake outscore Lisbon 71-59, Heuvelton gain a high octane win over Carthage of the Frontier League 75-70, Potsdam drop Indian River 59-50, Chateaugay down Northern Adirondack Central 46-39 and Colton-Pierrepont nip Bonquet Valley of Section 34-33.
M-W ERUPTS
For the second in time in two games and two days M-W (7-4) erupted after sluggish first quarter. Repeating the scenario from an NAC East win over Brushton-Moira on Friday the Yellow Jackets broke away from a 4-4 first quarter tie with a 20-9 run to a 24-13 halftime lead which they expanded with an 18-9 third quarter.
Jack Bailey buried five 3-pointers for the second straight game and went 5-11 beyond the arch in scoring 17 points, Tristen Cuthbert tallied 14 points with 7 assists and 3 steals and Kaden Kingston turned in a signature effort with 13 points, seven rebounds, 5 steals and 3 assists.
“Our defensive intensity was much better after the first quarter and Jack Bailey shot the ball very well,” said M-W Coach Aaron Jones.
“Kaden Kingston plays very hard in every game. I don’t know if there is anyone who plays harder than him.”
Other M-W scoring came from: Dan Davis (3), Trevor Saucier (4), Tanner Smith (4) and Joe White (2).
Jacob Merrill led E-K with 13 points followed by Kale Geer with eight and Ethan Stalker with six. Brady Butler and Dawson Matthews added four and three points.
DOGS REBOUND Two days after being held to 30 points in a loss to Canton, the Bulldogs (7-2), who are ranked eighth in the latest New York State Class D Poll, used a 41-point second half to outscore the Class A Comets (7-4).
The Bulldogs built a 55-47 heading into the fourth quarter and answered a 37-point effort by point guard Trent Walker who went 14-19 from the foul line and scored 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Nate Mashaw buried four 3s scoring 22 points and hit three 3s in the first quarter and Jake Venette scored 11 of his season-high 21 points in the third quarter. A balanced winning offense also featured 12 points from Chris Ashlaw, nine from Lucas Thornhill, eight from Connor Phillips and three from Rys Brossoit.
Makiah Johnson scored 10 of his high altitude 14 points on the wing for Carthage in the first quarter and Kalel Tevaga buried three 3s for nine points.
“Carthage has some crazy good athletes to matchup with. We are super pumped because we battled for the win. It was hard fought and a gritty effort,” said Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister who will lead his team to top ranked Harrisville on Tuesday for a meeting of NAC West unbeatens.
“Jake Venette was difference for us tonight. Chris Ashlaw got in foul trouble and our juniors Rhys Brossoit, Camden Johnson and Trystan Biller did a great job. Rhys came off the bench and buried a 3 from the corner which was big.”
LISBON DENIED
TL 71 - Lisbon 59: Point guard Tom Peterson tallied 11 points in the first quarter and nine of his 30 points a 26-12 fourth quarter run by the Lumberjacks (8-2) who repeated a win over the Knights in the title game of the M-W John Dinneen Tournament.
Wyatt Godin tallied 12 points in the win and Mikey Corneau buried three 3s for 11 points.
Lisbon was led by Cooper Rutherford who finished with 22 points, Connor Flack who buried four 3s scoring 14 points, AJ Donaldson who netted eight points with two 3s and Isaiah White who also scored eight points. Other scoring for the Knights (3-7) who carried a 47-45 lead into the fourth quarter after a 21-point third quarter was: Lucas Gravlin (3), Caleb Hayden (1), Coby Mills (2) and Connor Bell (1).
“We played better this time around but we just couldn’t sustain it. We took the lead in the third quarter and played great but in the fourth quarter we just made too many mistakes,” said Lisbon Coach Bob Jordan.
CHATEAUGAY WINS
Chateaugay (8-2) prevailed with a 21-8 fourth quarter surge in a meeting of two teams on the border of Section 10 and Section 7. The Bulldogs made some excellent adjustments to loss of all-star guard Walker Martin who was injured in the second quarter after scoring nine points.
Ethan Cook made 10 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter and finished with 16 points and Brandon Leonard buried three 3s in the decisive finish to deliver 14 points. Jake Johnson chipped in seven points. Brody and Matt Bourice led NAC with 16 and 12 points.
C-P 34 - BV 33: Harlee Besio tallied a game-high 16 points in the low-scloring intersectional Class D matchup where the Colts prevailed with a 6-3 advantage in the fourth quarter. Ollie Johnson and Nate Smith scored 11 and nine points in the win and Maddox Rice led BV with 10 points.
